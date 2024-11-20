Home
Man held for sexually harassing co-passenger on Goa-bound flight

The alleged incident took place between 11 am and 1:20 pm on Tuesday on board the Air India flight, as per the FIR.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 07:57 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 07:57 IST
India NewsCrimeGoa

