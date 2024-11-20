Man held for sexually harassing co-passenger on Goa-bound flight

<p>Panaji: Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of sexually harassing a woman co-passenger on a flight from Delhi to Goa, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The alleged incident took place between 11 am and 1.20 pm on Tuesday on board the Air India flight, as per the FIR.</p>.<p>The 28-year-old woman, resident of Janakpuri in New Delhi, told the police that when the plane was airborne, the man, who was sitting on the seat next to her, pulled over a blanket and allegedly started indulging in objectionable acts.</p>.<p>The man purposely kept the blanket open at the side of the victim during the act, as per the FIR.</p>.School student sexually assaulted in school bus in Delhi's Anand Vihar.<p>The woman filed a police complaint against the man after the flight landed at the Goa International Airport at Dabolim in South Goa on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The Dabolim airport police later arrested the man, identified as Jitender Jangian, hailing from Panipat in Haryana, a senior police official said.</p>.<p>A case was registered against the accused under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (actions intended to insult a woman's modesty, including verbal insults, inappropriate gestures or objects, and privacy invasion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police added.</p>