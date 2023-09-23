Home
Man wanted by Punjab police escapes from custody after being held at Dabolim airport; 2 Goa cops suspended

Deputy Superintendent of Police Salim Sheikh told PTI accused Kashmir Singh was detained by Immigration officials at Dabolim airport when he tried to board a flight to Dubai.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 16:26 IST

Two personnel from Dabolim airport police station in Goa were placed under suspension after an accused wanted by Punjab police in an Arms Act case escaped from their custody, an official said on Saturday.

"He was handed over to Dabolim airport police station staff. The accused, on the pretext of going to the toilet, managed to escape. A constable and head constable have been suspended for the lapse. Efforts are on to nab Singh," the Deputy SP said.

