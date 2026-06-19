Monsoon delayed: Goa left with one month's drinking water supply

<p>The government of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/goa">Goa </a>has said that it is left with one month's drinking water supply, as the state is witnessing a lull in monsoon rainfall.</p><p>Subhash Phal Dessai, State Water Supply Department Minister has said that water level at various reservoirs has dropped drastically. </p><p>However, he added that there is no need to panic, and there is enough water to fulfil the requirement for a month. </p>.Goa bets on new international air links to drive tourism growth.<p>Phal Dessai said his department will hold a meeting with Minister for Water Resources Department Subhash Shirodkar to "evaluate the data of water available in various dams across the state".</p><p>He said that the state government has improved the water distribution system, ensuring that there is no shortage.</p><p>According to the minister, the Selaulim dam, which supplies water to the entire South Goa, Kushavati district and parts of North Goa, is 27 per cent full. It has a drawing capacity of 280 MLD (million litres per day).</p><p>He said that the stock at Anjunem dam, located in Sattari taluka of North Goa, has plummeted to 9.9 per cent. This project on the Goa-Karnataka border has a drawing capacity of 50 MLD, which is treated at plants set up in Padoshe and Dattawadi.</p><p>Phal Dessai said that the water level at Mhaisal Dam in Shiroda, near Ponda in North Goa, stands at 19 per cent. The dam has a drawing capacity of 10 to 14 MLD.</p><p>Situated in the southernmost taluka of Canacona, the Chapoli dam has ample water, Phal Dessai said, adding that there would be no water shortage in Canacona.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>