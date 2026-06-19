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Monsoon delayed: Goa left with one month's drinking water supply

Subhash Phal Dessai, State Water Supply Department Minister has said that water level at various reservoirs has dropped drastically.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 05:12 IST
India NewsGoa

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