Multi-agency Sea Vigil exercise underway off Goa to assess security preparedness

The defence forces have established a coastal radar network after 26/11, and lot of improvement has happened in the coastal surveillance, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 09:39 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 09:39 IST
