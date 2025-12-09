Menu
Goa

Goa fire: Govt orders demolition of Vagator beach shack of nightclub owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra

A senior CMO official stated that CM Sawant has directed the North Goa district administration to complete all the formalities and demolish the beach shack at Vagator.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 09:54 IST
India NewsPramod SawantGoaFire

