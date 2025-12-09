<p>Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered authorities to demolish the illegal 'Romeo Lane' beach shack at Vagator, owned by the fugitive owners of the fire-ravaged nightclub, after completing all formalities on Tuesday.</p>.<p>This shack is the third property owned by Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. They flew to Thailand just hours after a major fire killed 25 people at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora around midnight on Saturday.</p>.<p>Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, according to the Goa Chief Minister's Office.</p>.Goa nightclub fire: Owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand on an IndiGo flight hours after blaze.<p>A senior CMO official stated that CM Sawant has directed the North Goa district administration to complete all the formalities and demolish the beach shack at Vagator.</p>.<p>"This shack is illegally built on government land. It would be demolished on Tuesday. District administration has kept all the machinery ready," the official said.</p>.<p>After the Saturday night fire tragedy, the district administration sealed this beach shack, and another facility at Assagao in North Goa on Monday.</p>