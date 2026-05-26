Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

No surveys needed: Goa Institute of Management researchers develop satellite-based farm policy assessment tool

The researchers monitored nearly 100,000 agricultural locations over time using satellite imagery.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsGoaagricultural activitiesagricultural engineering

Follow us on :

Follow Us