Oppn questions Goa entertainment body's plan to acquire private land for film city, suggests use of govt-owned plots

Taking social media platform X, Alemao alleged, "@IFFIGoa converted into International Fraud Festival of India by @esg_goa. Now, Extravagant Society of Goa invites bids for 250 acres on land to setup Film City. When Treasury of @BJP4Goa Government is empty, Why not use Land earlier allotted to SEZs, Nylon-66 or Land at Betul?"

The ESG hosts the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) annually in Goa. It is also the nodal agency for all permissions for film shootings in the state In the past, the state government had acquired land for setting up a special economic zone near Vasco town in South Goa and another plot at Keri village near Ponda town, where a controversial project was planned. However, both the projects were scrapped.