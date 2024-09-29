Opposition slams Pramod Sawant over the Bhutani project

Mumbai: Mounting a major offensive against Pramod Sawant over the Bhutani project at Sancoale in the fragile Western Ghats region, the Congress said that the buck stops with the Goa chief minister’s office.

Over the past few days, Sawant and Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vishwajit Rane have come under fierce attack from the opposition party.

Bhutani Infra had obtained permission to build multi-dwelling units at Savarfond in Sancoale - leading to opposition by the locals.