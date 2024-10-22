Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Over 10 persons saved from drowning, 2 men caught for theft of tourists' valuables in Goa

Two men was also caught while trying to steal valuable items of four tourists, including two from Russia, in the coastal state, which saw a rush of visitors to beaches during the weekend.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 07:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 07:26 IST
India NewsGoatheftDrowning

Follow us on :

Follow Us