Over 10 persons saved from drowning, 2 men caught for theft of tourists' valuables in Goa

<p>Panaji: More than 10 persons were rescued from drowning in the Arabian Sea in Goa over the last weekend while lifeguards also helped an injured French woman and a visitor from Delhi get medical aid, a state-appointed lifesaving agency said.</p>.<p>Two men was also caught while trying to steal valuable items of four tourists, including two from Russia, in the coastal state, which saw a rush of visitors to beaches during the weekend, it said.</p>.<p>Lifesavers rescued a 22-year-old man from Maharashtra and two local persons, aged 18 and 21, who were caught in a rip current while swimming in the sea off the Calangute beach in North Goa district, a spokesperson of the agency said on Monday.</p>.Goa doling out sops for farmers to promote paddy cultivation.<p>Three other persons, including a 35-year-old man from Karnataka who was inebriated, were also saved from drowning in the waters off the Calangute beach, he said.</p>.<p>A 50-year-old Russian national caught in a rip current and a 30-year-old man who lost his balance due to the uneven nature of the seabed off the Candolim beach were also rescued and brought to the shore, he said.</p>.<p>In another operation, a 51-year-old Russian woman trapped in a rip current was rescued off the Morjim beach in North Goa by lifeguards who used a jet ski and a surfboard to bring her ashore, he said.</p>.<p>Another 27-year-old tourist from Maharashtra was in distress after his jet ski overturned in rough waves off the Baga beach, while a 35-year-old man from Hyderabad was caught in a rip current on the same beach. Both were later saved, the official said.</p>.<p>Lifeguards also helped a 56-year-old French woman who was attacked by stray cattle at the Palolem beach in South Goa district.</p>.<p>"She was unable to move on account of her injuries, because of which she was transferred to the rescue vehicle with the help of a spine-board and dispatched to the Canacona Health Centre for medical attention," he said.</p>.<p>In another incident, a man from Delhi walking on Anjuna beach in North Goa suffered a right toe cut with a broken glass.</p>.<p>After being administering first aid, lifesavers placed him on a spine board and sent him to a doctor, the official said.</p>.<p>At the Calangute beach, a lifeguard spotted a man attempting to steal a bag of two Russian tourists swimming nearby.</p>.<p>"He swiftly intervened, retrieved the bag and handed over the suspect to police," he said.</p>.<p>Another thief tried to run away after stealing mobile phones and cash from the bags of two tourists from Manipur who were enjoying a swim in the sea off the Calangute beach.</p>.<p>A lifesaver spotted him, retrieved the stolen articles and also caught the suspect, who was handed over to police, said the spokesperson of Drishti Mane agency. </p>