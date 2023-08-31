Home
Homeindiagoa

President Murmu to offer prayers at Lord Jagannath temple, attend various programmes on 2-day visit to Chhattisgarh

This is the first visit of Murmu to Chhattisgarh after assuming charge as President in July last year.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 05:07 IST

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh from Thursday during which she will visit two temples and attend the convocation ceremony at Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur.

The President will visit Lord Jagannath temple in state capital Raipur and join aarti puja on Thursday.

Later, she will inaugurate 'Sakaratmak Parivartan ka Varsh' (Year of Positive Change) programme at a Brahma Kumaris Centre in Raipur.

In the afternoon, she will visit Guru Ghasidas museum, as per an official release.

On Friday, the President will visit the Mahamaya Temple in Ratanpur. She will later attend the 10th convocation ceremony of the Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur.

After returning from Bilaspur, she will meet tribal delegates at the Governor House in Raipur.

This is the first visit of Murmu to Chhattisgarh after assuming charge as President in July last year.

(Published 31 August 2023, 05:07 IST)
India NewsDroupadi MurmuChhattisgarh

