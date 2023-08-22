Prez Murmu on 3-day Goa visit; flight passengers asked to reach Dabolim airport early due to traffic restrictions

State Director General of Police Jaspal Singh in a post on X on Monday said, “In view of the visit of Hon'ble President of India to Goa, those passengers who have to fly from Dabolim say at 5 pm/6pm, and 7 pm they must reach the airport by 3.30 pm as traffic movement would be restricted after 3.45 pm on roads leading to Dabolim."

An advisory issued by the state police said traffic on the road from Dabolim to Dona Paula and further inside Panaji city would be restricted from 3:15 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday.