Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar gets bail in Goaafter arrest remarks on St Francis Xavier

A row erupted after a video of remarks by the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, at an event on April 18 in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand went viral.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 10:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 10:31 IST
India NewsGoaControversyReligious minorityright wing leader

Follow us on :

Follow Us