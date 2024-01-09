Start-up CEO held for killing son was estranged from husband, going through divorce: Goa police

Talking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan said, 'A team of Goa police, which is investigating the case, is currently in Chitradurga district in Karnataka. The accused has been formally placed under arrest and is being brought to Goa. She will be here by this afternoon.' The accused has been booked by the Calangute police under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), and also under the Goa Children's Act, he said.