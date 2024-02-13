Suchana Seth, accused of killing her child, did not show signs of mental illness: Police

She gave clear and rational answers and "her judgment is intact and no psychotic or pervasive mood symptoms were elicited in responses," it added.

The report was submitted to the court -- which deals with cases where victims are minor -- in response to her father's application claiming that Seth was suffering from mental illness and police should get her mental health assessed.

Seth, 39, who headed a Bengaluru based start-up, was arrested on January 8 on the way to Bengaluru with the body of her son stuffed in a bag. According to police, she killed the child in a service apartment in Goa.

She is currently in judicial custody.