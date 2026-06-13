Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

SUV enters Goa CM's convoy, triggers security scare; 5 held

According to police, an unidentified SUV coming from the opposite direction suddenly entered the chief minister's convoy, triggering a security scare.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 10:41 IST
India NewsGoachief ministerconvoy

Follow us on :

Follow Us