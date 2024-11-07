Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

Two women constables held over male colleague's suicide at Goa prison

The official from the prison said that the constables – Priti Chawan (23) and Tanishka Chawan (21) – sustained minor injuries and were shifted to North Goa District Hospital in Mapusa town.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 09:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 09:32 IST
India NewsGoaSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us