Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagoa

West Asia conflict | From cow dung to cooking gas: Goa village demonstrates waste-to-gas solution

The facility processes nearly 5,000 kilograms of cow dung each day and produces about 130 cubic metres of biogas, which is used for daily cooking needs.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 05:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 April 2026, 05:15 IST
India NewsGoaWest Asiagas

Follow us on :

Follow Us