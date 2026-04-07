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Woman killed, colleague injured after Mini Cooper crashes into bike in Goa; businessman’s son held

The police on Monday arrested Darius Dias (22) in connection with the accident, which took place in the Dona Paula locality.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 04:13 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 04:13 IST
India NewsGoaAccident

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