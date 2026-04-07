<p>Panaji: A 23-year-old woman employee of a five-star hotel was killed, and her male colleague seriously injured after a speeding luxury car allegedly driven by a businessman's son rammed into their motorcycle in North Goa, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>The police on Monday arrested Darius Dias (22) in connection with the accident, which took place in the Dona Paula locality near here on Sunday night, an official said.</p>.Goa crash: Bhopal man killed after speeding Thar driven by youth rams car.<p>Dias, who was allegedly driving a Mini Cooper, rammed the vehicle into the motorcycle, he said, adding that the car bore a temporary number plate, installed before a vehicle is registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO).</p><p>Diksha Parwadkar, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital, while her colleague D Arunkumar (26) remains in a critical condition, the official said.</p><p>The duo were employed at a five-star hotel and were returning home after completing their night shift, he said, adding that a probe is underway.</p>