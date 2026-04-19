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Goa's Sadhvi Satish Sail crowned Femina Miss India World 2026

During their stay in the city, the top 30 contestants participated in various activities, including visits to the Sun Temple in Konark and Chandrabhaga Beach.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 12:26 IST
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