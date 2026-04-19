<p>Bhubaneswar: Sadhvi Satish Sail of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/goa">Goa</a> was crowned Femina<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/miss-india-world"> Miss India World 2026</a>, a statement said.</p>.<p>Sail, who will now represent the country at the 75th Miss World pageant, bagged the title from among 30 participants from across the country at a star-studded event in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night.</p>.<p>Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra was crowned Femina Miss India 2026, the first runner-up, while Sree Advaita G of Jammu and Kashmir was adjudged the second runner-up.</p>.Miss Universe 2025: Mexico's Fatima Bosch wins after host's public 'insult' drama.<p>Sail described the win as "surreal", expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent the nation on the international stage.</p>.<p>Actor Zeenat Aman, who was present at the event, said, "What can I say about Miss Femina? I was a part of it many years ago and even represented India. It is a platform that gives girls exposure and grooming. You can see how our girls have gone on to succeed across the world. They have achieved so much."</p>.<p>During their stay in the city, the top 30 contestants participated in various activities, including visits to the Sun Temple in Konark and Chandrabhaga Beach.</p>.<p>This was the first time that the event was held in Odisha.</p>