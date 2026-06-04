Gold rises in futures trade as investors seek safety amid global uncertainty

<p>New Delhi: Gold prices climbed by Rs 926 to Rs 1.59 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Thursday, driven by fresh buying by traders amid geopolitical uncertainties and a firm trend in the overseas markets.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for August delivery appreciated by Rs 926, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 1,59,445 per 10 grams.</p>.<p>Analysts said renewed investor interest in precious metals was driven by lingering geopolitical concerns and softer crude oil prices, which improved sentiment towards gold prices.</p>.Gold futures drop to Rs 1.58 lakh/10g amid US-Iran ceasefire concerns.<p>"Gold prices showed a positive trend in the domestic markets on Thursday primarily driven by a combination of geopolitical tensions and a decline in crude oil prices," Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.</p>.<p>Investors are flocking to safe-haven assets such as gold amid uncertainties in the global market, he added.</p>.<p>In the international markets, Comex gold futures for August delivery gained by $ 32.55, or nearly 1 per cent, to $ 4,499.45 per ounce in New York.</p>.Gold advances to Rs 1.64 lakh/10gm on positive global cues.<p>Gold rebounded above $ 4,470 per ounce in global markets, gaining nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, after Israel and Lebanon agreed to a conditional ceasefire, improving risk sentiment, brokerage firm Kotak Neo said.</p>.<p>However, reports of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, hours after an announcement between Tel Aviv and Beirut, limited the upside in bullion prices.</p>.<p>Market participants are now awaiting comments from Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman and US unemployment claims data for fresh cues on the future interest-rate trajectory and near-term direction of bullion prices, the brokerage firm added.</p>