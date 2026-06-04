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Gold rises in futures trade as investors seek safety amid global uncertainty

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for August delivery appreciated by Rs 926, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 1,59,445 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 07:34 IST
India NewsGoldGold pricesPrecious metalsbusinessCommerce

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