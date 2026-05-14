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Gold rises Rs 650 to Rs 1.66 lakh/10g in Delhi

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold of 99.9 per cent purity rose Rs 650 to Rs 1,66,000 per 10 grams from Wednesday's closing of Rs 1,65,350 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsGoldPrice risebusiness

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