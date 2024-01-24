Golden bow and arrow, ornamental details: How Lord Ram idol carved from white stone looks

After the installation of the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol carved of black stone in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a picture of one of the two remaining Lord Ram idols carved by the sculptors from Rajasthan and Karnataka surfaced on the internet on Wednesday.

The picture shows this idol carved out of white marble wherein Lord Ram is holding a golden bow and arrow in his hands. Satyanarayan Pandey is the sculptor who carved this white marble idol of Lord Ram. This along with the third Lord Ram idol carved by sculptor Ganesh Bhatt of Karnataka will be placed in the other areas of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sculptor Pandey has etched ornamental and clothing details on the Lord Ram idol which is surrounded by arch-like structure with smaller sculptures depicting various incarnations of Lord Vishnu. The dimensions of the idol align with those laid down by the Trust overseeing the construction of the temple.