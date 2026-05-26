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Good news for travel lovers! Indians now eligible for free on-arrival visas in Sri Lanka

Notably, India remains Sri Lanka's largest source market for inbound tourism arrivals.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsSri LankaVisatravel

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