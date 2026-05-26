Good news for travel lovers! Indians now eligible for free on-arrival visas in Sri Lanka

<p>Planning an international trip soon? You might think of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a>. </p><p>The Sri Lankan government recently announced that Indians will be eligible for free on-arrival visas valid for 30 days (Double-entry facility permitted from the date of first arrival). </p><p>This comes as a welcome news for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/europe/indian-passport-holders-dont-need-airport-transit-visa-while-passing-through-france-3978301">Indian tourists,</a> especially those who often think twice about travelling abroad because of high visa costs.</p>.Thailand scraps its 60-day free visa policy for 90 countries, including India.<p>The Department of Immigration and Emigration said all visitors, including nationals from the 40 countries as well as those from countries having bilateral reciprocal agreements with Sri Lanka, such as Singapore, Maldives and Seychelles, are required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before arrival.</p><p>Notably, India remains Sri Lanka's largest source market for inbound tourism arrivals. It is now among 40 countries who will be granted the free on-arrival visas. The other countries include Russia, the UK, the US, Germany, China and Denmark. </p>