Good progress made in implementation of Kavach on rail network: Ashwini Vaishnaw

"In 2016, the Kavach was approved and its trials were started. It is a safety system for which getting certification is very tough. It requires Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL 4) certification. Normally, a safety system takes many years to get SIL 4 certification. It took us three years to get an SIL 4 certificate. We got the certification in 2018,"Vaishnaw said.