<p>New Delhi: Tech giant Google is exploring new investments in India focused on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence</a> (AI) infrastructure and the local manufacturing of servers and drones, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> said on Friday.</p><p>"Google is exploring investments in India across AI infrastructure and the manufacturing of servers and drones,” Vaishnaw posted on X after meeting company officials. </p>.<p>The announcement highlights Google’s expanding footprint in the country and follows the company’s groundbreaking ceremony last month for its $15 billion India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on April 28. </p><p>The Visakhapatnam project, being developed in partnership with AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel, envisages India’s first gigawatt-scale AI hub comprising three data centre campuses, including a 1 GW hyperscale AI data centre. </p>.<p>The Andhra Pradesh government has allocated around 600 acres of land in Turluvada, Rambilli, and Adavivaram for the initiative. </p><p>At the April 28 groundbreaking event, Minister Vaishnaw emphasised India’s growing prowess in electronics manufacturing and semiconductors. </p>.Google breaks ground on $15 Billion AI Hub in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag.<p>He urged global tech companies, including Google, to localise production of servers, GPUs, and chips in the country.</p><p>Vaishnaw described the project as transformative, stating that Visakhapatnam would evolve into “AI Patnam (AI City)” through such global investments and advanced digital infrastructure.</p><p>Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian called the development “an inflection point for the country’s AI-native future,” while Google Cloud Global Infrastructure Vice President Bikash Koley noted that the AI Hub would serve as a foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047 and strengthen India’s role in the global AI economy.</p>