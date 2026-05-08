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Google exploring investments in AI, servers and drones in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

He urged global tech companies, including Google, to localise production of servers, GPUs, and chips in the country.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawGoogleAIInvestments

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