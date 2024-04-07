Google Translate helps six Kerala youths escape Russian war service: Report

Recently two of four Kerala based youths were stranded in Russia to fight a war against Ukraine after being recruited into the army by private agencies. They were injured in the war zone but managed to return to India.

The Hindu has now reported about six other youths from Kerala who managed to escape the situation with the help of Google Translate and avoided signing the contract that would have sent them to the frontlines of the Ukraine-Russia war.

They reached Russia on February 19 after getting a job offer 'in security' by an agent from Thiruvananthapuram.