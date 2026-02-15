Menu
Got India’s commitment to stop buying Russian oil: US Secretary of State Rubio

After announcing the deal, in an executive order, Trump rolled back an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India that he imposed in August last for India's procurement of crude oil from Russia.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 15:47 IST
Published 15 February 2026, 15:47 IST
