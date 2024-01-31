Government appoints former top bureaucrat Jha, SBI’s Ghosh to Finance Commission

Bengaluru: The Union Finance Ministry, on Wednesday, announced four members to the Sixteenth Finance Commission (16th FC) who will join chairman Arvind Panagariya to work on recommending the devolution of tax pool between the centre and the states for a five-year period of 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The members include former union Expenditure Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha, who was also a member of the 15th FC. Jha is a 1982-batch Indian Administrative Service Officer who has had extensive experience in the Finance Ministry, working on allocation of funds for schemes and for states. He retired in 2019 and was appointed to the 15th FC after that.

Former Special Secretary in the Finance Ministry Annie George Mathew, State Bank of India’s Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh and columnist and Artha Global Executive Director Niranjan Rajadhyaksha will be the other members. Of these, Ghosh will be a part-time member while others are full-time members.