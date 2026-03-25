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Government appoints KV Ramana Murty as SEBI whole-time member

KV Ramana Murty, previously served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts at Ministry of Defence.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsSebiMinistry of Defence

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