<p>New Delhi: The government has appointed Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty as a whole-time member of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sebi">SEBI</a> for a period of three years.</p><p>With this addition, the regulatory board now has its full team of four full-time members. The other three whole-time members are Amarjeet Singh, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, and Sandip Pradhan.</p>.SBI Funds Management files IPO papers with Sebi. <p>Murty, a retired 1991 batch Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS) officer, previously served as Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-defence">Ministry of Defence</a>.</p><p>According to a government notification late on Tuesday, Murty has been appointed "for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier". </p>