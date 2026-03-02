<p>New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has asked states to keep an eye on pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory statements that may result in violence in the wake of the Israel-US attack on Iran, officials said.</p>.<p>In a letter circulated to all states on February 28, the Ministry also asked all states and UTs to keep vigil on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> activities of extremists and global terror group handles, they said.</p>.<p>Advising the states to ensure that no law-and-order issues arise, the ministry has asked the states to heighten vigilance, as global events might have a domestic ripple effect through rhetorical statements, they said.</p>.How the assault on Iran unfolded.<p>The circular asked the states to increase security at consulates, embassies, and other diplomatic offices of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">USA </a>and Israel in their jurisdictions, and at other entities of the two countries to prevent any untoward incident and maintain peace and tranquillity.</p>.<p>Shia mourners took to the streets in various parts of India on Sunday to express outrage and grief over the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike. </p>