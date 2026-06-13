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Government bans bulk buyers from retail petrol pumps

The directive will be effective for up to 90 days and can be extended further, if required.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 23:55 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 23:55 IST
India NewsdieselPetrol

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