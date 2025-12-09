Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government cancels 5,371 licences of fertiliser firms for malpractices during Apr-Nov: JP Nadda

The minister said that the Centre has supplied fertilisers to every state and the supplies are monitored in real time through Integrated Fertiliser Monitoring System.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 11:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 11:26 IST
India NewsJP Naddafertiliserslicence

Follow us on :

Follow Us