Government committed to bringing more reforms says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for introducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he said has been effective in reducing the prices of household items, and asserted that the NDA government is committed to bringing more reforms to improve the lives of the citizens.

According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs' (CBIC) data, a majority of household items, including flour, cosmetics, televisions and refrigerators, have become cheaper after the GST implementation.