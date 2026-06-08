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Government cuts subsidised LPG quota for Ujjwala beneficiaries to 4 cylinders a year

The decision was announced on Monday by Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsLPG

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