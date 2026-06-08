Government cuts subsidised LPG quota for Ujjwala beneficiaries to 4 cylinders a year

<p>New Delhi: The Centre has reduced the annual quota of subsidised cooking gas (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a>) cylinders for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from nine to four, aligning the entitlement with average household consumption levels.</p><p>The decision was announced on Monday by Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. </p> .Very sad & sorry, but LPG price hike inevitable due to global crisis: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.<p>Under the flagship scheme launched in May 2016, adult women from poor households receive deposit-free LPG connections. </p><p>Beneficiaries were originally entitled to 12 subsidised 14.2-kg cylinders annually, which was cut to nine last year and has now been further reduced.</p><p>"The revised entitlement broadly matches the average annual consumption of Ujjwala beneficiaries," Khanooja told media persons. </p> .<p>The government provides a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2-kg cylinder, credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. </p><p>Following the latest price revision on June 7, the retail price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen to Rs 942. After the subsidy, PMUY beneficiaries pay Rs 642 per cylinder.</p><p>The price increase of Rs 29 per cylinder works out to roughly Re 1 per day. For a typical family of five, this translates to about 20 paisa per day, officials noted.</p> .<p>Despite recent hikes, Indian households continue to enjoy among the lowest cooking gas prices globally, even as international LPG prices have surged due to geopolitical disruptions in West Asia. </p><p>The cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has now crossed Rs 1,600, while beneficiaries effectively receive support of around Rs 1,000 per cylinder compared to the government’s supply cost.</p><p>The Saudi Contract Price, the global benchmark for LPG, has risen about 46% since February following supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.</p> .<p>Since 2022, the government has provided Rs 52,000 crore in LPG subsidies. Oil companies continue to incur under-recoveries of about Rs 700 per 14.2-kg domestic cylinder. They are also losing Rs 6 per litre on petrol and around Rs 30 per litre on diesel. Cumulatively, under-recoveries across fuels have prompted the recent price adjustments, officials said.</p><p>Petrol and diesel prices were also hiked by about Rs 7.50 per litre each in four instalments last month, while CNG rates rose by Rs 6 per kg.</p>