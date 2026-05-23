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Government does not interfere in exchange rates: Piyush Goyal

However, he said, the government is always conscious of taking steps to promote exports, reduce import dependence and promote a greater degree of investment into India.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsExchange rate

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