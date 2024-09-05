Government extends ceasefire pact with NSCN-K Niki group for another year

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday extended the ceasefire agreement with a break-away Naga insurgency group NSCN (K) Niki for one more year.
"It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreement for a period of one year with effect from 08.09.2024 to 07.09.2025. This Agreement was (first) signed on 06.09.2021," a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement said.
The NSCN (K) Niki group is led by Niki Sumi, who has a reward of Rs 10 lakh declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He was accused of killing 18 Indian Army soldiers in Manipur in 2015.
The Narendra Modi government had signed a framework agreement with the major Naga group NSCN-IM on 3 August, 2015 to find a permanent solution.
However, the talks with the NSCN-IM have not progressed as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution. This demand was rejected by the union government.
The groups which have entered into ceasefire agreements with the union government are NSCN-NK, NSCN-R and NSCN K-Khango besides NSCN (K) Niki.
Published 05 September 2024, 13:29 IST