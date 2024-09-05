Government extends ceasefire pact with NSCN-K Niki group for another year

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday extended the ceasefire agreement with a break-away Naga insurgency group NSCN (K) Niki for one more year.

"It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreement for a period of one year with effect from 08.09.2024 to 07.09.2025. This Agreement was (first) signed on 06.09.2021," a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) statement said.

The NSCN (K) Niki group is led by Niki Sumi, who has a reward of Rs 10 lakh declared by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He was accused of killing 18 Indian Army soldiers in Manipur in 2015.