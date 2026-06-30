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Government extends deadline for filing appeals before GST appellate tribunal by one month

The decision came after various stakeholders flagged issues in the tribunal’s portal.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 14:01 IST
India NewsGSTTax

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