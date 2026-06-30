Government extends deadline for filing appeals before GST appellate tribunal by one month

<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing appeals before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gst">Goods and Services Tax </a>Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) by one month to July 31, giving taxpayers additional time to submit pending cases.</p><p>The decision came after various stakeholders flagged issues in the tribunal’s portal.</p><p>“The Government has extended the due date in view of the recent representations from various stakeholders, highlighting technical difficulties due to rush to file appeals on the GSTAT portal,” the Union Finance Ministry said in a statement.</p>.GST collection slips to Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May.<p>The original deadline for filing the appeal before the GST appellate tribunal was June 30, 2026, which was notified on September 17, 2025.</p><p>Although the June 30 deadline was announced well in advance, the Finance Ministry noted that the filing activity accelerated sharply in the final weeks.</p><p>In the last 15 days alone, 30,000 appeals were filed, with daily volumes peaking at 5,500 appeals, it said.</p><p>“The Government has extended the due date for filing of appeals before the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) under Section 112(1) read with Section 112(3) to 31.07.2026,” the Finance Ministry said.</p><p>“Taxpayers are advised to plan their appeal filings well in advance and not wait until the deadline,” the ministry added.</p><p>The GST Appellate Tribunal serves as the first judicial appellate forum for taxpayers seeking to challenge orders issued by GST authorities after the disposal of their first appeals.</p><p>It is essentially a forum of second appeal under the GST laws and is the first common forum of dispute resolution between the Centre and the states.</p><p>The tribunal’s Principal Bench is located in New Delhi. It also has state benches.</p>