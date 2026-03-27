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'Government has merely agreed to share a small part of burden': Congress leaders slam reduced excise duty on fuel

Khera claimed that his language "also reeks of entitlement.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 11:28 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 11:28 IST
India NewsCongressIndia PoliticsdieselPetrolExcise duty

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