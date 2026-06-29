Government lifts petrol, diesel sale restrictions from July 1

<p>New Delhi: The government on Monday announced the withdrawal of emergency restrictions on the sale of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/petrol">petrol </a>and diesel to commercial and industrial consumers starting July 1, signalling a return to normal fuel supply conditions across the country.</p><p>This comes after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reviewed the improved availability of petroleum products following the easing of global supply disruptions.</p><p>In an order issued on June 29, the Ministry has rescinded its June 12 directive that had capped diesel sales at retail outlets to 200 litres per vehicle per day and barred industrial, commercial, and institutional buyers from purchasing fuel from petrol pumps.</p>.Oil falls to pre-war levels, no change in petrol and diesel prices.<p>The restrictions were introduced amid global supply disruptions caused by tensions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>, which had affected crude oil and fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. They were aimed at preventing shortages, hoarding, black marketing, and diversion of fuel while ensuring uninterrupted supply to ordinary retail consumers.</p><p>"The temporary measures were considered necessary and expedient in the public interest to maintain supplies of motor spirit (petrol) and high speed diesel...and secure their equitable distribution and availability at fair prices," the ministry stated in the latest order.</p><p>Following a review of the current supply situation, the government said it is now "satisfied" that continuing the restrictions is no longer required. The order, issued under the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026, will be withdrawn with effect from July 1, 2026.</p><p>The easing of curbs comes after an improvement in crude oil and petroleum product supplies from Gulf producers, following de-escalation of tensions in West Asia and the resumption of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>On June 12, the government had imposed the temporary regulations after observing abnormal spikes in diesel demand at retail outlets. Bulk consumers, including industries, telecom towers, and commercial fleets, had shifted purchases to petrol pumps due to a significant price gap.While retail diesel in Delhi was priced at Rs 95.20 per litre, bulk supply prices were much higher at Rs 134.50 per litre.</p><p>The government had kept retail prices stable to shield ordinary consumers from the international price surge triggered by the West Asia crisis in late February, leading to the diversion of demand.Under the earlier order, retail outlets could sell diesel only directly into vehicle tanks or PESO-approved containers, with a daily limit of 200 litres per customer or vehicle. Industrial and commercial users were directed to source fuel from their authorised bulk consumer pumps instead.</p><p>The ministry noted that these measures successfully ensured adequate nationwide availability of petrol and diesel during the period of disruption. With supply chains now stabilised, the government has decided to restore normal fuel distribution arrangements.The withdrawal of the order is expected to provide relief to commercial users such as trucking companies and state transport undertakings while allowing retail outlets to operate without the previous volume restrictions.</p>