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Government lifts petrol, diesel sale restrictions from July 1

This comes after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reviewed the improved availability of petroleum products following the easing of global supply disruptions.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 15:49 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 15:49 IST
India NewsfueldieselPetrol

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