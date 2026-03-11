Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government may remove NOC rule for inter-state vehicle transfers soon; what this means?

An NOC from the original RTO is a certificate that confirms that there are no pending road taxes, challans, or dues against the vehicle.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsNiti AyogRTO

Follow us on :

Follow Us