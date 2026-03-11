<p>The current process to transfer vehicles between states is cumbersome, requiring several documents and approvals from Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). </p><p>One of the biggest steps is the need for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the original state where the vehicle has been registered. </p><p>Now, the Central government is considering to simplify the process by not requiring the NOC. If the proposal is approved, inter-state transfers could be made faster, more transparent, and less bureaucratic.</p>.Geo-tagged checks: mVahan app for commercial vehicle fitness certificates.<p><strong>Current process </strong></p><p>An NOC from the original RTO is a certificate that confirms that there are no pending road taxes, challans, or dues against the vehicle. Further, owners are needed to submit the registration certificate, fitness certificate, and tax receipts. </p><p>This process often delays transfers, especially for those relocating or selling vehicles across state boundaries.</p><p><strong>What is the new proposal?</strong></p><p>According to media reports, a high-level committee on non-financial regulatory reforms set up by NITI Aayog has proposed to do away with the NOC requirement. </p><p>Instead it has suggested an auto-generated clearance system that would streamline interstate vehicle transfers. The proposal in under review by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. </p><p>Vehicle records are already stored digitally in the centralised VAHAN database, accessible to transport authorities nationwide. This verifies pending dues and vehicle details without requiring physical paperwork. Through this, authorities could automatically check compliance, making the NOC redundant.</p><p><strong>How will it impact vehicle users?</strong></p><p>If implemented, the new process will help save time and effort for car and bike owners moving across states. It would also benefit fleet operators and businesses managing large vehicle inventories. </p><p>It could also pave way to smoother transactions in the used-car market, reduce administrative bottlenecks, and enhance transparency in vehicle ownership transfers.</p>