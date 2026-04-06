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Govt moves to end toll waiver on ID display; no cash at booths from April 10

As means to promote cashless payments, MoRTH guidelines will allow commuters to cross toll booths through FASTag or Unified Payments Interface (UPI)
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 08:00 IST
India NewsMinistry of Road Transport and Highways (Morth)toll plazas

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