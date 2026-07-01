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Government notifies new wage rates under VB-G RAM G Act, replacing MGNREGA

According to the Ministry, the wage rates under the new Act are based on the prevailing MGNREGA wages, with adjustments for inflation and regional factors.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsMGNREGAwages

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