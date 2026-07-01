Government notifies new wage rates under VB-G RAM G Act, replacing MGNREGA

<p>New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Rural Development has notified revised daily wage rates for unskilled manual workers under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) — VB-G RAM G Act, 2025, which came into effect on Wednesday.<br><br>The new legislation replaces the two-decade-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mgnrega">Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act</a> (MGNREGA), 2005, and raises the national average daily wage from Rs 298.8 to Rs 327.4 — an increase of Rs 28.6 per day, or more than 10 per cent. Daily wages under the new scheme have been fixed between Rs 300 and Rs 409 across states.<br><br>A special higher rate of Rs 450 per day has been set for three gram panchayats in Sikkim — Gnathang, Lachung, and Lachen. The notification introduces an interim base wage of Rs 300 per day, ensuring no state falls below this floor.</p>.Raise minimum wage under VB-G RAM G: Eshwar Khandre to Centre.<p>The VB-G RAM G Act also enhances the employment guarantee, providing up to 125 days of wage employment to eligible rural households, compared to 100 days under the previous scheme.<br><br><strong>State-wise variations</strong><br><br>In Karnataka, the daily wage has been set at Rs 382, a 3.24 per cent increase over the 2025-26 MGNREGA rate of Rs 370.<br><br>Northern and northeastern states have received relatively higher percentage hikes of over 15 per cent. These include Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.<br><br>Haryana, which has the highest notified wage of Rs 409, recorded the lowest percentage increase of just 2.25 per cent. Wage rates in Telangana: Rs 308, Andhra Pradesh: Rs 312, Maharashtra: Rs 317, Tamil Nadu: R 345, Kerala: Rs 401 and Goa: Rs 406.<br><br><strong>Basis for wage fixation</strong><br><br>According to the Ministry, the wage rates under the new Act are based on the prevailing MGNREGA wages, with adjustments for inflation and regional factors. Section 10 of the VB-G RAM G Act empowers the Centre to notify different wage rates for different areas, while stipulating that they cannot be lower than those notified under the MGNREGA.</p><p>The relatively modest percentage increases in southern states and Haryana are attributed to the “base effect” — these regions already had higher absolute wage levels under the previous scheme, said the official in the Ministry.</p><p>States like Haryana, Kerala, and Goa, which traditionally offered higher wages linked to their agricultural minimum wages, continue to have rates exceeding ₹400 per day.<br></p><p><strong>Criticism</strong><br>The notification immediately attracted Congress criticism with its General Secretary (Communications) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> saying, "The injustice of the Modi Government’s new law aside, the wages due to workers are also unjustifiably low – largely at Rs. 300 per day....Given the widespread minimum wage protests in industrial hubs like Noida, and at a time when the stagnation of rural wages is widely recognized as a key constraint on our economic growth, this notification is both a snub to India’s workers and unwise economic policy."</p>