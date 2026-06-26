Government proposes mandatory cybersecurity standards for vehicles

<p>The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed a phased rollout of advanced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cybersecurity">cybersecurity </a>and vehicle management systems to significantly enhance safety and security of automobiles manufactured in India.</p><p>The move aims to strengthen protection against cyber threats and improve overall <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vehicle">vehicle</a> safety standards in the country.</p><p>Issued on June 22 draft rules, the proposal mandates cybersecurity compliance for vehicles in categories M (passenger vehicles), N (goods carriers), and T (trailers).</p>.Global road safety body IRF calls for making seat belts must in passenger buses, heavy vehicles.<p>It applies to motor vehicles fitted with at least one electronic control unit (ECU) and those meeting L7 specifications with Level 3 automation or higher, as defined in the relevant standards.</p><p>As per the draft rules, these vehicles must comply with the Automotive Industry Standard AIS-189, which covers cybersecurity and Cybersecurity Management Systems (CSMS). AIS-189 is designed to bring India’s regulatory framework in line with internationally accepted practices for vehicle cybersecurity and software lifecycle management.</p><p><strong>Phased roll out </strong></p><p>For vehicles with Level 3 automation and above, compliance becomes mandatory from October 1, 2026, for new models and April 1, 2027, for existing models.</p><p>For over-the-air (OTA) enabled vehicles: Full compliance will be required from October 1, 2029, for both new and existing models.</p><p>The phased approach aims to give manufacturers sufficient time to integrate the necessary systems while gradually enhancing the overall safety and security of vehicles on Indian roads, said an official in the Ministry</p><p>The Ministry has invited comments and objections from stakeholders, industry bodies, and the public within 30 days of the notification.</p><p>The Ministry made this proposal following concerns over vehicle cybersecurity as automobiles become increasingly connected and software-driven, with potential risks ranging from hacking of critical systems to data privacy issues, said the official.</p>