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Government proposes mandatory cybersecurity standards for vehicles

The move aims to strengthen protection against cyber threats and improve overall vehicle safety standards in the country.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:20 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:20 IST
India NewsCarscybersecurity

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