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Government proposes revamping Antyodaya Anna Yojana to benefit larger poor families

If the amendment is approved, AAY beneficiaries will receive 7 kg of foodgrains per person per month, subject to a maximum cap of 35 kg per household.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 12:35 IST
India NewsFood grainsAntyodaya Anna Yojana

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