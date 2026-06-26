Government proposes revamping Antyodaya Anna Yojana to benefit larger poor families

<p>New Delhi: The Centre is proposing to overhaul the foodgrain entitlement under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) by shifting from a fixed 35 kg per household per month to 7 kg per person per month, capped at a maximum of 35 kg.</p><p>The move, aimed at making the scheme more equitable, is expected to significantly benefit larger poor families, who have been disadvantaged under the existing uniform household-based quota.</p>.Centre under spotlight over enforcement of fly ash utilisation.<p>The Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs has proposed amendments to the National Food Security Act, 2013 and released the National Food Security (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for public consultation, inviting comments till July 13.</p><p>Under the current system, AAY households — identified as the poorest of the poor — receive a flat 35 kg of foodgrains per month, irrespective of the number of family members. In contrast, Priority Households get 5 kg per person every month.This fixed-quota approach has led to unintended inequities.</p><p>Larger AAY families often end up getting far less foodgrain per person than even members of Priority Households, who are considered less vulnerable.</p><p>“The existing household-based entitlement under Antyodaya Anna Yojana, though intended as a protective measure for the most vulnerable families, results in significant inequities depending upon the size of the household,” the ministry said in a statement.</p>.Govt to amend NDPS Act to plug loopholes exploited by narco syndicates: Amit Shah.<p><strong>Proposed changes :</strong></p><p>If the amendment is approved, AAY beneficiaries will receive 7 kg of foodgrains per person per month, subject to a maximum cap of 35 kg per household. For instance, a two-member AAY family would get 14 kg per month, while families with five or more members would continue to receive the maximum limit of 35 kg.</p><p>Smaller households may see little or no increase in absolute quantity, but larger families stand to gain substantially as the allocation will now scale with family size, an official in the Ministry said.</p><p>The government has framed the amendment as part of its broader push to strengthen food and nutritional security through a "human life cycle approach" -- ensuring access to adequate quantities of quality food at affordable prices, in line with the objectives of the National Food Security Act, 2013. Currently, rice and wheat are distributed for free to both priority households and AAY, said the official.</p>