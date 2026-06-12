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Government raises onion procurement price to Rs 16.50 per kg to support farmers

The government has also refined the pricing methodology to make procurement more responsive to market conditions.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsfarmersPralhad Joshionion

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