Government raises onion procurement price to Rs 16.50 per kg to support farmers

<p>New Delhi: The Centre has increased the Minimum Assured Procurement Price (MAPP) for onions under its buffer stock programme to Rs 16.50 per kg (Rs 1,650 per quintal) with effect from Saturday, up from Rs 15.80 per kg, in a bid to boost farmers’ income amid demands for higher support prices.</p><p>The revision was announced by Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pralhad-joshi">Pralhad Joshi</a> following a review meeting on Thursday.</p>.India assesses over 102 GWp floating solar potential, dedicated scheme on the way: Pralhad Joshi.<p>“Based on prevailing mandi prices and quality requirements for storage-grade onions, the Minimum Assured Procurement Price (MAPP) has been revised to Rs 1,650 per quintal with effect from 13 June 2026,” Joshi posted on X. </p>.<p>The government has also refined the pricing methodology to make procurement more responsive to market conditions. Onion procurement for the current season began on May 15.</p><p>Farmers in Maharashtra, the country’s largest onion-producing state, have been pressing for a significantly higher procurement rate of Rs 30 per kg (Rs 3,000 per quintal), citing rising input costs. They argued that the earlier rate of around Rs 1,580 per quintal offered by agencies like NAFED and NCCF was insufficient to cover cultivation expenses.</p>.Govt limits diesel sales to 200 litres per vehicle in a day, bars bulk users to buy through petrol pumps.<p>The buffer stocks are maintained annually under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) for market intervention to stabilise prices for both farmers and consumers.</p><p>The government has set a procurement target of 2 lakh tonnes for the year, lower than the 3 lakh tonnes procured in 2025-26. Onion production is estimated at 307.37 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, marginally below the 307.67 lakh tonnes recorded in 2024-25, according to the latest official data.</p>