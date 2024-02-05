JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government seeks Lok Sabha nod for net additional spending of Rs 78,673 crore this fiscal

The supplementary demands for grants includes a gross additional spending of over Rs 2 lakh crore, which would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 lakh crore.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 08:20 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The government on Monday sought Lok Sabha's approval for a net additional spending of Rs 78,673 crore in the current financial year.

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2023-24 fiscal was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The supplementary demands for grants includes a gross additional spending of over Rs 2 lakh crore, which would be matched by savings of over Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

The proposal involves net cash outgo aggregating to Rs 78,672.92 crore, said the document tabled in the Lok Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 February 2024, 08:20 IST)
India NewsNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT