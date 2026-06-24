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Government targets 300 MT steel capacity by 2030, 400 MT by 2035: Kumaraswamy

The future of the steel sector will not be shaped by production capacity alone but also by intelligent ecosystems, the minister said.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsHD KumaraswamySteel

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