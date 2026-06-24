Government targets 300 MT steel capacity by 2030, 400 MT by 2035: Kumaraswamy

<p>New Delhi: Union Steel Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hd-kumaraswamy">HD Kumaraswamy</a> on Wednesday said the government is aiming for a 300 million tonne (MT) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/steel-capacity">steel capacity</a> target by 2030, and 400 MT by 2035.</p>.<p>"This expansion is being driven by strong domestic fundamentals. These include large-scale infrastructure development, manufacturing growth under Make in India, renewable energy expansion, and rapid urbanization," he said while addressing at Chintan Shivir 2026 on Digitalisation in the Steel Sector organised by the Ministry of Steel in the national capital.</p>.<p>The sector growth outlook remains highly promising. But the sector must also proactively address key challenges related to raw material security, operational efficiency, decarbonisation, modernisation and export competitiveness, he said.</p>.<p>"In this context, digitalisation is no longer a choice. It is the foundational cornerstone of long-term survival," he noted.</p>.Bengaluru historians oppose CM D K Shivakumar's residence plan at Kumara Krupa; call for turning building into museum.<p>He also urged the steel industry to adopt emerging technologies to remain globally competitive and boost productivity.</p>.<p>The future of the steel sector will not be shaped by production capacity alone but also by intelligent ecosystems, the minister said.</p>.<p>He said technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Industrial IoT, Digital Twins, Robotics and Advanced Data Analytics are redefining steel manufacturing globally. Their adoption significantly improves productivity.</p>.<p>The minister further said digitalization and automation can also enable predictive maintenance, helping identify potential equipment breakdowns before they occur. This not only minimizes unplanned downtime but also reduces human errors and the risk of workplace accidents, making steel plants safer for every worker.</p>.<p>Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said all tools are available and the steel industry just needs to integrate it, customise it as per its needs.<br></p>