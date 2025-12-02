Government to launch ride-hailing mobility app 'Bharat Taxi'

<p>New Delhi: Cooperation Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Tuesday said the government plans to launch a ride-hailing mobility app 'Bharat Taxi' that aims to free the country's commercial vehicle drivers from dependency on private companies.</p>.<p>The digital app, 'Bharat Taxi', will be operated by the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a multi-state cooperative society, registered under the MSCS Act 2002 on June 06, 2025, Shah said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>"Yes, the government proposes to launch a cooperative-led digital app mobility platform which will support to free the country's commercial vehicle drivers from dependency on private companies," he said.</p>.Explained | Time to shift from Ola, Uber culture? 'Bharat Taxi' India's first cooperative cab service: All you need to know before you switch.<p>Salient features of the Bharat Taxi app include user-friendly mobile ride booking, transparent fare, vehicle tracking, support for multi-lingual interfaces and 24/7 customer services to enhance accessibility, secure and verified onboarding, inclusive mobility, tech-enabled support and safety measures to the citizens.</p>.Sarla Aviation unveils eVTOL flying-taxi prototype at Bharat Expo 2025 .<p>With the zero commission model, drivers will get full earnings from each ride. Profit of the cooperative society will be distributed directly to drivers.</p>.<p>A transparent pricing model will be beneficial to both drivers and passengers, he added.</p>