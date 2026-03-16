Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Government to soon come out with revamped Stand-Up India scheme: Nirmala Sitharaman

Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said the modified scheme will incorporate lessons learnt in implementation of the original Stand-Up India scheme.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 12:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 12:56 IST
India NewsNirmala Sitharaman

Follow us on :

Follow Us