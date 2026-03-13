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Government warns LPG hoarders of action; urges users to switch to piped cooking gas

It warned hoarders and black marketers of strict action if they try to exploit the crisis created by the war in West Asia.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsLPGpiped natural gas

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